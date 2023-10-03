Shooting at major Bangkok shopping mall kills 2 people, and a teen suspect is arrested

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand’s capital say two people were killed when a teenage boy with a handgun opened fire in a major shopping mall in the center of Bangkok. A police spokesperson told reporters a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting at Siam Paragon Mall and that the situation is now under control. Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand, though mass shootings are rare. Video uploaded to social media and broadcast on television showed a long-haired teenage boy in the custody of police, who major Thai media said was 14 years old. Police have confirmed only that he is a minor and that he appears to be suffering from mental illness.

By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI and TIAN MACLEOD JI Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.