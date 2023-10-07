Despite wide support for Ukraine aid in Congress, it seems no one could muscle $6 billion to passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The recent collapse of Ukraine aid in Congress was months in the making. A small but vocal contingent of fellow Republican lawmakers intensified their efforts against sending U.S. money overseas for the fight against Russia. It’s just what Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had been warning would happen. But in the end, neither McConnell nor the White House nor congressional Democrats could muscle a scaled-back $6 billion in military and civilian aid for Ukraine to passage in last week’s deal to avoid a U.S. government shutdown. President Joe Biden is preparing to give a speech on U.S. aid to Ukraine and he says he has a plan in the works to ensure the flow of assistance.

