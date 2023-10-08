Egyptian media: Policeman kills 2 Israelis, Egyptian at tourist site

CAIRO (AP) — Local media say an Egyptian policeman opened fire on Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, killing at least two Israelis and one Egyptian. Extra News television channel, which has close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another period was wounded in the attack, which took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria. It says the suspected assailant was detained. Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria. Sunday’s attack came as Israel was battling Palestinian militants after a major incursion from Gaza.

