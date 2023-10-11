Skip to Content
News

$1.5 million worth of meth found in tractor-trailer fuel tank at Highway 86 checkpoint

USBP
By
New
Published 4:10 PM

A man was arrested after border patrol agents allegedly attempted to smuggle more than $1.5 million worth of liquid methamphetamine through the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

The arrest happened last Thursday at around 9:00 p.m.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the driver, a 40-year-old from Mexico, approached the immigration checkpoint in a white commercial tractor. While agents conducted an immigration inspection of the driver, a K-9 unit conducted a non-intrusive sniff of the tractor-trailer.

The K-9 unit alerted to the passenger-side fuel tank and directed the driver to a secondary inspection area.

The agency added that during the inspection, Border Patrol agents noticed discrepancies between the tractor’s multiple fuel tanks. Agents tested a suspicious liquid substance located inside the passenger-side fuel tank.

The substance tested positive for Methamphetamine. A hazardous materials team was contacted to remove the remaining contents from the fuel tank.

The total weight of the liquid methamphetamine was 1,043.18 lbs. with an estimated value of $1,565,000.00.

The driver, the tractor, and the methamphetamine were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further processing and investigation.

The bust comes just a few days after Border Agents in San Diego found another $1.5 million worth of liquid meth concealed in the fuel tanks of a commercial tractor.

30 buckets totaling more than 900 pounds of liquid methamphetamine were discovered and extracted by CBP officers.
CBP officers discovered and extracted more than 900 pounds of liquid methamphetamine that was concealed in a commercial tractor's gas tanks.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content