Jill Biden recognizes 15 young women from 13 states for advocacy to improve their communities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fifteen young women from around the United States have been recognized by the White House for their advocacy on a range of issues to improve their communities. Many of those issues are priorities for the White House, too. They range from lobbying for tighter gun laws and against banning books to encouraging civic engagement and ensuring that everyone can get menstrual supplies. First lady Jill Biden honored the 15 teenagers at the White House to celebrate Wednesday’s designation by President Joe Biden as International Day of the Girl. The honorees range in age from 15 to 18, and represent 13 states.

