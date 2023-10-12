Man pleads guilty, gets 7 years in prison on charges related to Chicago officer’s killing

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Twenty-five-year-old Eric Morgan entered the plea Thursday to charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, battery and obstruction of justice. French, who was 29, was slain and her partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., was wounded after they stopped an SUV with expired tags on Chicago’s South Side. Morgan’ allegedly drove the SUV. His brother, Emonte Morgan, is accused of fatally shooting French and faces a first-degree murder charge.

