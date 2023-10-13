As accusations fly over ballot stuffing in mayoral primary, Connecticut Democrat takes the 5th
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A local Democratic official in Connecticut’s largest city has invoked her 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination rather than answer questions in court about allegations of illegal ballot box stuffing during a mayoral primary. Wanda Geter-Pataky is the vice chair of the Bridgeport Democratic Town Committee. She exercised her right to remain silent during a court hearing Friday. Among the questions she wouldn’t answer is whether she’s the person seen on surveillance footage making multiple trips in the predawn darkness to stuff papers inside an election drop box. A lawsuit is challenging the results of the Sept. 12 mayoral primary, in which incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim defeated fellow Democrat John Gomes. He wants the primary result overturned.