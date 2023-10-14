Crews worked to put out mulch fire in Indio Saturday

Firefighters were on scene of a mulch fire that broke out at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday.

It was first reported near the 81800 block of Avenue 51 around 6:15 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews were expected to stay on scene for several hours in order to get an upper hand on the blaze, which at one point was about 25 feet high.

Cal Fire said no buildings were in danger. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

