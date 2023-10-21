The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce presents an annual celebration of Maya culture in Cathedral City

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce presents the Maya La Feria festival.

Maya La Feria Internacional de Cultura is an annual celebration of Maya culture and heritage hosted in Cathedral City. Maya La Feria festival has significantly impacted the local community, bringing a sense of unity and camaraderie to the area and positively impacting the neighborhood.

The event features traditional music and cuisine, arts and crafts, a beer garden, and performances from both local and international artists.

Cámara de Comercio Hispano-Americana Guatemala organizes this fair and offers a unique opportunity to explore, live, and learn about Latin Culture.

“The City of Cathedral City is excited to welcome the inaugural Maya La Feria International De Cultura event to our Downtown,” said Cathedral City Mayor Rita Lamb.

The event starts Saturday, October 21st, from 11 am until 6 pm.

Saturday, October 21st, 11 a.m.

Cathedral City Community Amphitheater

68526 Ave Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City, CA

Sunday, October 22nd, 11 a.m.

Cathedral City Community Amphitheater

68526 Ave Lalo Guerrero, Cathedral City, CA