At least 28 people drown after boat capsizes on river in northwest Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Local authorities in Congo say st least 28 people drowned after a boat capsized in the Congo River in Equateur province. An administrator for the territory said on state radio that the boat was traveling from Ngondo, an area approximately 74 miles from the province’s capital and crashed Saturday night in Bolomba village. He said Sunday that about 200 passengers were rescued and an unknown number of others were missing. It was the second boat wreck on the Congo River in Equateur province within a week. On October 14, another boat capsized, killing at least 47 people and leaving more than 70 missing.

