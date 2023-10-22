Exit poll shows Swiss right-wing party bouncing back in parliamentary election as Greens lose ground

GENEVA (AP) — Exit polls conducted for Switzerland’s public broadcaster show the country’s right-wing populist party is set to further strengthen its position as the largest faction in parliament. Broadcaster SSR said the right-wing Swiss People’s Party was on track to collect 29% of votes in a legislation election held Sunday that saw the leading Green party lose ground. The election to fill the 200-seat lower house, the National Council, and the 46-seat Council of States, the upper house, will set the tone for the rich Alpine country as it adapts its self-image as a “neutral” country outside the European Unionand grapples with issues like climate change, rising health care costs and migration.

