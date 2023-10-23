Autoworkers add key Stellantis pickup truck plant to strikes, shutting down big profit center

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has once again escalated its strikes against Detroit Three automakers, this time adding a factory that makes Ram pickup trucks for Stellantis. The union says in a statement that 6,800 members walked out Monday morning at the Sterling Heights, Michigan, Assembly Plant, a huge profit center for the company. The move came just three days after union President Shawn Fain reported progress in talks with General Motors and Stellantis but said the companies will have to make better offers. No progress was reported with Ford. The union went on strike Sept. 15 at one assembly plant from each company. About 40,800 workers are now on strike against all three automakers.

