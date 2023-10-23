California Gov. assures his state is always a partner on climate change as he begins trip to China

HONG KONG (AP) — The Governor of California Gavin Newsom has assured during his week-long trip to China that his state will always be a partner on climate issues no matter how the U.S. presidential election turns out next year. Newsom’s visit Monday comes as U.S.-Chinese relations have witnessed a sharp deterioration in recent years due to trade disputes, U.S. support for self-governing Taiwan, and human rights concerns, among other contentious issues. He began his visit with a climate-themed discussion at The University of Hong Kong. Climate remains one area where collaboration is seen as possible. Both countries appear to have fully re-engaged in the run-up to the next U.N. climate change conference, which opens Nov. 30 in Dubai.

