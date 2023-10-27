Child neglect sentencing delayed for mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A sentencing hearing for the mother of a 6-year-old who shot his teacher in Virginia has been delayed until December. Deja Taylor faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony child neglect, though prosecutors will recommend only a six-month sentence as part of a plea deal. A sentencing hearing for Taylor had been scheduled for Friday in Newport News Circuit Court. But on Thursday a judge delayed the hearing to December 15. It’s been 10 months since Taylor’s son shot teacher Abby Zwerner in the hand and chest. She survived after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital and undergoing multiple surgeries.

