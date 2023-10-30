Moose strolls through morning drop-off line at elementary school in Rutland

By Matt Schooley

Click here for updates on this story

RUTLAND (WBZ) — Students at Naquag Elementary School in Rutland got a science lesson before classes even started on Monday.

A moose strolled through the school drop-off line while families were in their cars waiting to send their kids in for the school day.

The moose wandered away after a short time.

The Rutland Police Department shared a photo of the moose, as well as some advice from the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife on avoiding conflicts with moose.

“Never try to approach or pursue a moose. Pursuit not only stresses the animal, but it adds the risk of having a moose chased out into traffic or into a group of bystanders. Wildlife professionals recommend letting the moose find its way out of populated areas and into nearby forested areas,” wildlife official said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.