A new survey of wealthy nations finds favorable views rising for the US while declining for China

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds public opinions in 24 countries growing more favorable of the United States than of China. That’s according to a survey of mostly wealthy nations by the Washington-based Pew Research Center. The report found the gap in favorability of the world’s two largest economies widened after views of the U.S. rebounded since President Joe Biden took office in 2021. Favorable views of China plunged with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in China, and remained low in the survey. In the poll, the U.S. was far more favored in Poland, Japan and South Korea. Nigeria was the only country that liked China more than the U.S. The findings are important because the U.S. and China are competing for global influence.

