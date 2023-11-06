Australian and Chinese leaders welcome improved ties though disagreements remain

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Australia and China have welcomed the improvement in relations between their two countries in the past year and emphasized the importance of engaging with each other despite differences on issues such as defense. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday on the first visit by an Australian leader to China in seven years. China and Australia’s relations nosedived in recent years as suspicions of Chinese interference in Australian politics increased. China, in turn, was angered by Australia’s call for an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

By KEN MORITSUGU and HUIZHONG WU Associated Press

