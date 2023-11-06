Baltimore church to end religious services after priest suspended over sexual harassment settlement

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore will end religious services at one of the city’s Catholic churches after its longtime pastor was recently suspended from ministry. Father Paschal Morlino was suspended because he admitted to making a payment several years ago to settle sexual harassment allegations. He was dismissed last month from his position at St. Benedict Church in southwest Baltimore, where he served for nearly 40 years. St. Benedict is owned and operated by Saint Vincent Archabbey in Pennsylvania. Leaders of the Benedictine monastery said they wouldn’t name a new pastor to replace Morlino because of a shortage of priests.

