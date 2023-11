WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published October 7, 2023, about a planned demonstration outside a Wichita, Kansas, abortion clinic, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the clinic operated by Trust Women was founded by the late Dr. George Tiller. While the clinic is on the site of Tiller’s former clinic, it was founded by Julie Burkhart, an abortion rights advocate and former Tiller employee, after Tiller’s murder in 2009.

