Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to gun license
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The father of the man charged in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago has pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanors related to his son’s application for a gun license. Robert Crimo Jr. entered the plea in court in Waukegan Monday morning. He had been charged with seven counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing in Highland Park on Independence Day last year.