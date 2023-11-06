Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to gun license

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The father of the man charged in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago has pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanors related to his son’s application for a gun license. Robert Crimo Jr. entered the plea in court in Waukegan Monday morning. He had been charged with seven counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing in Highland Park on Independence Day last year.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.