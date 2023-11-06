France’s parliament is debating a bill that would speed up the deportation process. Activists say no

PARIS (AP) — Senators in France have opened debate on an immigration bill intended to strengthen the country’s ability to expel foreigners considered undesirable. Advocacy organizations criticize the measure as a threat to the rights of asylum-seekers and other migrants. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin in opening remarks said French citizens are looking to authorities for decisions in a Europe “surrounded by unstable lands.” The government says the measure would strengthen and accelerate the process for deporting foreigners regarded as a risk. It includes a provision that would give temporary legal status under certain conditions to undocumented individuals working in specific sectors with labor shortages.

