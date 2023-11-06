Jury convicts Florida dentist in murder-for-hire plot in 2014 slaying of law professor
TALLAHASSES, Fla. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Florida dentist in a 2014 murder-for-hire plot in death of a law professor that followed a custody battle with a relative. The jurors signaled Monday in returning a verdict that they believed the prosecutors’ contention that Charles Adelson paid to have Florida State University professor Dan Markel killed. The professor was shot in his car outside his home that year after Adelson’s sister lost a bitter custody battle over their two children. The Tallahassee Democrat reported that Adelson was found guilty on all counts by the jury.