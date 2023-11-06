Nearly 1M chickens will be killed on a Minnesota farm because of bird flu

Nearly 1 million chickens on a Minnesota egg farm will be slaughtered to help limit the spread of the highly contagious bird flu. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday announced the virus was found at a farm in Wright County, Minnesota. It also announced three smaller cases in South Dakota and Iowa. The egg and poultry industry has been dealing with a bird flu outbreak since last year. The virus had a significant impact on farmers and consumers in 2022 when nearly 58 million birds were slaughtered. The outbreak contributed to higher egg and turkey prices, but those have recovered this year as fewer cases have been found.

