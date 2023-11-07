Skip to Content
News

A top aide to Ukraine’s military commander is killed by a grenade given as a birthday gift

By
Published 5:54 AM

By ILLIA NOVIKOV and HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian official says a top aide to the country’s military commander was killed by a grenade given to him as a birthday gift. The interior minister says Maj. Hennadii Chastiakov died in the tragic accident Monday that badly injured his 13-year-old son. The minister says a colleague presented six grenades as a gift to Chastiakov, who was a top aide and close friend to Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi. It was Chastiakov’s 39th birthday. Police are investigating what happened when Chastiakov was showing off the grenades to his family at home.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content