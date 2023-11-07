Australia’s leader calls for free and unimpeded trade to resume with China after ties deteriorated

BEIJING (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called for the “full resumption of free and unimpeded trade” with China in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Their meeting on Tuesday marked the resumption of an annual leaders meeting after a four-year hiatus and a sharp deterioration in relations over security and other issues. Li said China is willing to work with Australia to further strengthen dialogue and properly handle differences. Albanese said climate change, food security and transnational crime are areas in which the two nations can cooperate. He was the first Australian leader to visit China in seven years.

