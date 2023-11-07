Cyprus has a plan for a humanitarian sea corridor to Gaza and will present it to EU leaders

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An official says the Cypriot president will expand it detail his government’s initiative for the establishment of a maritime corridor to ship aid from the east Mediterranean island nation to Gaza when he meets other European Union heads of state at an international conference on assisting Gaza’s civilian population in Paris on Nov. 9. Cyprus government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis told reporters Tuesday that the Cypriot initiative will be discussed at length during the conference that will also take up how to address Gaza’s pressing needs including water, electricity and fuel supply. Christodoulides said the initiative aims for a “sustained, secure high-volume flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza in the immediate, medium and long term.

