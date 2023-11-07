Decisions on Maine electric utilities, tribal obligations upcoming as state’s polls close

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters faced a busy ballot on Tuesday in an off-year election dominated by a decision over whether to replace the state’s two much-criticized private electric utilities. Voters also cast ballots about whether to restore language about honoring obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of the constitution. Other referendums included a vote on whether to attempt to curb influence from foreign governments and entities on state politics. Polls have closed on an Election Day that saw consistent turnout despite a lack of statewide offices on the ballot.

