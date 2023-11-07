Democrat Cherelle Parker is elected as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, 1st woman to hold the office

Democrat Cherelle Parker has been elected as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the office. Parker emerged from a crowded field of Democrats in the May primary and was heavily favored over Republican David Oh in the city, a Democratic stronghold. She will replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who was ineligible for reelection due to term limits. She campaigned on a promise to make Philadelphia the “safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all.”

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

