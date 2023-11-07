Democrat Cherelle Parker is elected as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, 1st woman to hold the office
By BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press/Report for America
Democrat Cherelle Parker has been elected as Philadelphia’s 100th mayor, becoming the first woman to hold the office. Parker emerged from a crowded field of Democrats in the May primary and was heavily favored over Republican David Oh in the city, a Democratic stronghold. She will replace Democrat Jim Kenney, who was ineligible for reelection due to term limits. She campaigned on a promise to make Philadelphia the “safest, cleanest, greenest big city in the nation that will provide access to economic opportunity for all.”