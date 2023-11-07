Democrat John Burzichelli recaptures New Jersey seat GOP won from Senate president in 2021

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Veteran Democratic lawmaker John Burzichelli has defeated Republican Ed Durr, who stunned Senate President Steve Sweeney two years ago by beating him in a closely contested race. Burzichelli was a longtime lawmaker and former appropriations committee chairman who was ousted alongside Sweeney in 2021 by Durr and his running mates. His comeback victory Tuesday over Durr, a truck driver and political newcomer, could strengthen Democratic control of the Legislature at a time Republicans believed they could build on the gains they made two years ago.

