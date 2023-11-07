Democrat Sara Innamorato elected executive of Pittsburgh’s Allegheny County, 1st woman in the role

Sara Innamorato, a former Pennsylvania state legislator who campaigned on progressive models to modernize government, has been elected as the first woman executive of Allegheny County, which encompasses Pittsburgh. Innamorato’s win Tuesday came against Republican Joe Rockey, a political newcomer. She will replace Democrat Rich Fitzgerald, who has served in the role since 2012 and was ineligible for reelection due to term limits. Innamorato’s victory is a win for a progressive movement that has sought to win local elections after setbacks on the national level.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

