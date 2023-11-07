Democratic candidate defeats GOP incumbent in key Virginia Senate district; majorities still unclear

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg has won a critical seat in Virginia’s state Senate, unseating an incumbent Republican. VanValkenburg’s victory buoys his party’s bid to maintain control of the chamber and blunt GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s conservative agenda. The balance of power in both the Virginia House and Senate are at stake. While all 140 General Assembly seats were on the ballot in a costly and competitive election year, the balance of power was expected to be decided in about a dozen districts in Hampton Roads, suburban Richmond and northern Virginia. Vote counting was still underway late Tuesday.

