Democratic incumbent Vin Gopal holds on to Senate seat in competitive New Jersey coastal district

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Incumbent state Sen. Vin Gopal has won reelection in his closely contested coastal New Jersey district, keeping a key swing seat under Democratic control. Gopal defeated Republican Steve Dnistrian on Tuesday in the 11th Legislative District in Monmouth County. His victory delivers Gopal a third term in the Senate and means Democrats successfully fended off a challenger in an increasingly moderate district. The campaign was among the most heavily contested this year. October figures from the state’s campaign finance watchdog shows the campaign saw more political spending than any other race.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.