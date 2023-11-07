Democrats fend off challenges to retain control of majorities in New Jersey’s Legislature

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats have kept control of their legislative majorities, holding the line against Republican challenges as well as flipping seats in pivotal Senate races and Assembly contests. The results on Tuesday buoyed the party’s prospects after a bleak showing in the last election. Democrat John Burzichelli defeated Republican Ed Durr, who stunned Senate President Steve Sweeney two years ago by beating him in a race that few expected would be competitive that year. Democratic incumbents Vin Gopal and Andrew Zwicker also won contests in the Senate. Democrat Paul Moriarty won an open Senate seat after a fellow Democrat’s retirement, and the party also picked up three seats in the Assembly.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.