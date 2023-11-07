Democrats fight off Senate challenge, pick up Assembly seats in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats have fended off a Republican challenge in a pivotal state Senate race and flipped three Assembly contests from GOP control, buoying the party’s prospects after a bleak showing in the last election. State Sen. Vin Gopal defeated Republican Steve Dnistrian in the 11th Legislative District in Monmouth County on Tuesday. His running mates Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul also defeated Republican incumbents in the same district. In Ocean County’s 30th District, Rabbi Avi Schnall defeated GOP incumbent Assemblyman Edward Thomson. Other races were too early to call.

