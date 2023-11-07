Election night ballot mess in Mississippi as a GOP governor and a Democrat related to Elvis face off

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A hard-fought contest between Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and Democrat Brandon Presley in the Mississippi governor’s race has been disrupte by a voting mess. Polling places in the state’s largest county ran out of ballots and voters endured long lines in a key Democratic stronghold. Hinds County election commissioners — all Democrats — were said to have underestimated the turnout Tuesday and failed to have enough ballots on hand. Long lines of frustrated voters were kept waiting for batches of ballots that arrived and then ran out again. Judges extended added an extra hour of voting time for the whole county, then a second hour for some precincts.

