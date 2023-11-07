Indio Police searching gated community for suspects who jumped from a stolen car

Police were actively searching for a pair of suspected auto thieves in Indio Tuesday morning.

Officers encircled the Trilogy community at Avenue 51 and Jackson Street when two suspects jumped from a car that had been reported stolen and ran into the gated complex at 6:00 a.m.

A spokesman for Indio Police said Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies had initiated a traffic stop elsewhere at approximately 5:00 a.m. beginning an hour's long vehicle pursuit.

There was no immediate word of any arrests, but a search effort was continuing in the area around the Trilogy community.

