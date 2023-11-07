Mainers vote against new utilities proposal, approve stopping foreign spending in referendums
By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine voters faced a busy ballot on Tuesday in an off-year election dominated by a decision over whether to replace the state’s two much-criticized private electric utilities. Most recently, Mainers voted to stop foreign government spending in local referendums and approved a “right to repair” initiative. Voters also cast ballots about whether to restore language about honoring obligations to Native American tribes to printed versions of the constitution. Polls have closed on an Election Day that saw consistent turnout despite a lack of statewide offices on the ballot.