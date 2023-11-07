Portugal’s prime minister offers his resignation as his government is involved in a corruption probe

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa says he is offering his resignation as his government is involved in a widespread corruption probe. The announcement sends a shock wave through the normally tranquil politics of the European Union member. The 62-year-old Costa has been Portugal’s Socialist leader since 2015. He asserted his innocence but said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.” Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is expected to accept it. The announcement came hours after police arrested Costa’s chief of staff while raiding several public buildings and other properties.

By HELENA ALVES and JOSEPH WILSON Associated Press

