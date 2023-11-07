Portuguese prime minister resigns after being caught up in corruption probe

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa says he is resigning after being involved in a widespread corruption probe. In a nationally televised address, he said that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.” Earlier the state prosecutor said police have arrested Costa’s chief of staff while raiding several public buildings and other properties as part of a widespread corruption probe. An investigative judge issued arrest warrants for Costa’s chief of staff, the mayor of Sines, and three other people.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.