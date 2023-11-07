Spanish author Luis Mateo Díez wins Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s top literary honor
MADRID (AP) — Spanish author Luis Mateo Díez has been awarded the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honor. Spain’s Culture Minister Miquel Iceta announced the winner Tuesday. The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death in 1616 of Miguel de Cervantes, author of “Don Quixote,” in a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI. Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas won the award in 2022.