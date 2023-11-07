Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case testifying before lawmakers in ‘unprecedented step’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation is testifying before congressional investigators. The closed-door interview Tuesday marks the first time a special counsel will appear before Congress in the middle of a probe. It comes as House Republicans are aiming to ramp up their impeachment inquiry into the president and his family after weeks of stalemate. Members of the House Judiciary Committee are expected to question David Weiss on allegations that he did not have full authority in the yearslong case into the president’s son. A spokesperson for Weiss calls his testimony “unprecedented.”

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

