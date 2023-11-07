Treasury’s Yellen calls Republican effort to cut IRS funding for Israel ‘damaging and irresponsible’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS commissioner says for the agency to keep building on its customer service and enforcement priorities it needs a reliable funding stream. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said Tuesday at an event with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen the debate over IRS funding comes down to a fundamental choice. Werfel says the choice is between an IRS that’s ill-equipped to assess and collect what’s owed by the wealthiest taxpayers and one that’s ready to assess and collect despite efforts to shield their income. Yellen calls Republicans’ proposed IRS funding cuts “damaging.” House Republicans say the IRS cuts would save taxpayer money. Tuesday’s event at IRS headquarters was to commemorate customer service improvements to the agency.

