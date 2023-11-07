Tuberville under pressure from Republicans over military holds, says he is reviewing options

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he’s open to negotiating an end to his blockade of almost 400 military nominees after meeting with fellow Republican senators, signaling a shift after he has dug in on his protest of a Pentagon abortion policy for more than nine months. Tuesday’s unusual meeting called by GOP senators to challenge one of their own comes after a handful of Senate Republicans held the floor for more than four hours last week in frustration, calling up 61 of the military nominations only for Tuberville to stand up and object every time.

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

