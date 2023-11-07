Voters in Virginia’s capital city again reject ballot measure on proposed casino

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond voters have rejected a ballot measure that would have opened the door to a proposed casino resort in the capital city. Developers first tried in 2021, after the state Legislature paved the way for five casinos around the state if voters first gave their signoff. But Richmond residents voted down the project then and did so again Tuesday. The development plan was a joint venture between media company Urban One and Churchill Downs, the Louisville-based operator of the Kentucky Derby. The proposed Richmond Grand Resort and Casino was being planned for a former tobacco company site just off Interstate 95 in south Richmond.

