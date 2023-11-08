911 down for cell phones in eastern Riverside County

9-1-1 is down for cell phones in the easter portion of Riverside County, the Sheriff's Office announced.

The Sheriff's Office advised residents to call 760-836-3220 if they have an emergency.

Attention East County Residents- 9-1-1 is not available from a cell phone device- If you have an emergency please use the alternate phone number 760-836-3220 — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) November 9, 2023

There was no word on how long this outage could last. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.