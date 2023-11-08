911 down throughout the Coachella Valley, police share alternate numbers for emergencies

9-1-1 is down throughout the Coachella Valley, several police agencies announced.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, they were alerted at 2:45 p.m. that all wireless and landline 911 lines were down.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office advised residents to call 951-776-1278 if they have an emergency. RSO had originally shared a different number but deleted their post shortly before 5 p.m.

Attention East County Residents- 9-1-1 is not available from a cell phone device- If you have an emergency please use the alternate phone number 951-776-1278 — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) November 9, 2023

Palm Springs Police Department confirmed you can still text 911.

Cathedral City Police shared the number (760)770-0303.

Indio Police asked residents to call 760-391-4051.

Desert Hot Springs PD: (760) 894-3777

There was no word on how long this outage could last. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.