Costa Rica’s $6 million National Bank heist was an inside job, authorities say

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Little by little an employee of Costa Rica’s National Bank took advantage of a surveillance blindspot to slip more than $6 million worth of currency into envelopes and casually walk out of the country’s largest bank. First announced last month, it was the largest bank heist in the country’s history. Authorities said Wednesday that police carried out 11 raids and arrested eight bank officials. he 3.3 billion colon (US$6.1 million) robbery that apparently went unnoticed and unreported for weeks caused much finger-pointing in the Central American nation.

