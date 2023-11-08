Croatia withdraws some bottled drinks and urges people to drink tap water after several fall ill

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Authorities in Croatia have recommended that people drink only tap water as they investigate reports of several people getting sick or suffering throat injuries allegedly after consuming bottled beverages. Health authorities have ordered the “suspected” products pulled from shops and restaurants, without specifying which products. However, photos on social media from shops suggest they were Coca-Cola brands, and the company later said it was temporarily withdrawing some of its products. Health Minister Vili Beros says that several people since the start of the past weekend have sought medical help for “injuries inflicted by suspected chemical elements” but that most cases have been mild.

