Georgia’s state taxes at fuel pumps suspended until Nov. 29, when lawmakers start special session

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s state taxes on gasoline and diesel will be suspended until lawmakers return for a special session on Nov. 29. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the tax rollback in a Wednesday executive order. The Republican governor in September revived the fuel tax suspension after he and lawmakers rolled back the taxes for 10 months during his 2022 reelection campaign. Georgia can afford to forgo its taxes of 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel because it has a multibillion-dollar surplus. Georgia’s governor can suspend tax collections during an emergency as long as lawmakers approve it the next time they meet.

