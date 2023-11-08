Judge sets bail for Indiana woman accused of driving into building she believed was ‘Israeli school’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis woman accused accused of backing her car into a building she believed held an “Israeli school” was ordered Wednesday by a judge to stay away from synagogues and other Jewish religious and cultural centers. Thirty-four-year-old Ruba Almaghtheh was formally charged Tuesday with intimidation, criminal recklessness and institutional criminal mischief. No one was injured. The woman’s attorney says she doesn’t remember driving into the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge building on Saturday. He says she has been under strain caring for her children amid a divorce and may have experienced an “episode,” due to several medications she takes for physical disabilities.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.